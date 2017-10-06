Airspace violations by Turkish warplanes again reported in eastern Aegean

Violations of Greek airspace by Turkish warplanes continued on Friday unabated, with nine specific violations reported by 10 different aircraft in the north, central and southeastern Aegean.

According to Greek military reports, eight Turkish F-16s flying in four formation, along with a CN-235 maritime patrol plane and two helicopters also infringed on Athens FIR rules.

Four of the fighter planes were also armed.

The Greek general staff reported that all of the intruding aircraft were intercepted by Greek warplanes based on international rules of engagement.

Increased Turkish military activity - called illegal and dangerous by Athens - in the Aegean's skies has been reported over the past week.