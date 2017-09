Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos ruled out new austerity measures in 2018, while repeating the embattled government's pledge that the looming third review of ongoing bailout will conclude in a timely manner.

Tsakalotos, in a carefully worded statement, said a conclusion of the review in tandem with the already scheduled exit from the third memorandum (August 2018) "opens the path for discussions over debt relief".

He made the comments to a new Athens newspaper, "Nea Selida".