Retail turnover up in July, yoy and compared to previous month

An increase of 1.6 percent was reported by Greece's statistics authority (EL.STAT) in the retail turnover index for July 2017, compared with the same month in 2016.

The volume of retail trade was up by 2.3 percent during the same month, yoy.

The performance was better when compared with the preceding month, June 2017, where the turnover index was up by 2.9 percent; 6.3 percent in terms of volume.

The seasonally adjusted turnover volume for July 2017 posted an increase of 1.6 percent, compared with the preceding month.

The positive uptick in terms of the volume index, by 2.3 percent, in the first month of the third quarter is a welcome first indication that growth will continue in Q3 2017 - a much needed development in order to meet annual GDP growth targets in the country.