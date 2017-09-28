Ryanair scales back flights to/from Greece; part of overall cost-cutting

Ryanair continued to scale back its presence in Greece, despite the increasingly high tourism numbers being posted in the country over the past few years.

The low-cost carrier will reportedly cut flights to Chania, Crete from several airports in Greece, as well as three international flights (Bratislava, Paris and Warsaw) to Thessaloniki. In an initial reaction, Ryanair has pointed to a shortage of pilots to fly its planes.

Both of the affected airports (Chania, Thessaloniki) are now being managed by the Fraport Greece consortium.

In a relevant press release on Wednesday, Ryanair said it was grounding 25 planes due to low passenger traffic expected in the coming winter season, saying it is projecting 400,000 less passengers than last season.