Lost VAT remittances in Greece for 2015 reached five billion euros, according to a study by the Commission, which was published on Thursday.

The figure, which translates into 28.3 percent of the total VAT-related turnover, is the third largest in the EU, after Romania (37.2 percent) and Slovakia (29.4 percent). Lost VAT remittances throughout the Union are calculated at 152 billion euros.

The study adds that real GDP in Greece continued to shrink in 2015, down 10 percent from 2011.