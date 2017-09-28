Mitsotakis to govt: Fire culture ministry gen-sec blocking Helleniko investment

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday demanded the firing of a relevant culture ministry general secretary, as a ministry-affiliated council tasked with reviewing a major real estate investment again delayed its decision.

"Mr. Tsipras (the Greek prime minister) should immediately remove the general secretary of the culture ministry, if he means ... what he's said about (the) Helleniko (investment)," the ND leader Tweeted on Thursday morning.

The pro-reform and business-friendly Mitsotakis pointed directly to ministry general secretary Maria Vlazaki, who also chairs the influential Central Archaeological Council (KAS). Members of the council must issue a decision on a master plan and environmental impact study submitted by the consortium developing the massive Helleniko site in coastal southeast Athens.

The latest obstacle preventing the multi-billion-euro project from getting off the ground is a pending ruling on whether or not the entire expanse, or a portion, should be designated as an area of "archaeological interest". Athens' old airport operated at the site, along with other state services, while various abandoned buildings are still standing today.

Vlazaki and a majority of KAS members voted on Wednesday to postpone discussion until next Tuesday.