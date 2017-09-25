Dijsselbloem in Athens: Confidence in Greek economy returning

Monday, 25 September 2017 18:58
UPD:18:59
INTIME NEWS/ΛΙΑΚΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
A- A A+

Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem on Monday brought to Athens his message of a "clean exit" for Greece from its bailout program, in comments during a succession of meetings with Greek leadership and the opposition leader.

He also referred to a "common goal" for both Athens and creditors for such a prospect, so that Greece can regain its financial independence.
The Dutch finance minister and Eurogroup head met with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in the morning, after he was received by the Greek president.

The former also reiterated that the third review of the current program must conclude as  soon as possible, while adding that confidence over the Greek economy is returning.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών