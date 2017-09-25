Calamos group CEO: Investing in Greece now makes sense

The head of an investment group founded by a well-known Greek-American financier, which dominates a consortium that purchased Greece’s biggest insurance company last June, this week stated that investing in Greece is now making sense, pointing that the still bailout-dependent country’s economy is slowly recovering.

Calamos Asset Management CEO John Koudounis make the statement in an interview with the site greekreporter.com.

Koudounis, a noted executive and television business analyst, navigated the purchase of Ethniki by the Exin Fund.

“I think that if some other people had bought it would not have turned out so well for Greece”, he said, in reference to the purchase of the former National Bank of Greece insurance subsidiary.

EXIN Capital Partners is an investment fund controlled by well-known financier John Calamos, Koudounis