TTF to sell northern Greece photo-voltaic parks to Chinese multinational SPI Energy Ltd.

The Thermi Taneo venture capital fund (TTF) this week announced an agreement to set photo-voltaic parks in Greece with a total capacity of 7.5MW to China-based SPI Energy Ltd.

According to statements by the former, the purchase agreement will be concluded in 18 months. TTF manages four units in northern Greece since the second half of 2012.

SPI Energy Ltd. is a major Chinese energy company listed on the Nasdaq, with projects in China, Japan, North America and Europe.

Established in 2008, Thermi Taneo is the only venture capital fund based in northern Greece. It has invested exclusively in RES and other "green" technologies.