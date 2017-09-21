Reuters: Piraeus Bank CEO says 'deficiencies' that emerged from central bank audit 'rectified'

Thursday, 21 September 2017
UPD:19:50
Reuters on Thursday quoted Piraeus Bank CEO Christos Megalou as saying that " internal control deficiencies" that were revealed in a recent Bank of Greece audit have been "rectified".

"The Bank of Greece inquiry is an issue that has already been dealt with in our financial results in prior periods," Reuters quoted Megalou as saying from New York City.   

"Aspects including deficiencies in internal controls and the performance of certain members of prior management have been addressed ... These matters are firmly behind us, enabling us to focus exclusively now on executing our Agenda 2020," he said, without clarifying what the "deficiencies" were and how they were rectified.

