Exports to non-EU countries increase in H1 2017; Italy remains top destination for Greek products

Greek exports continued a 2017, with the latest figures released by the association of exporters showing an impressive increase in demand by third countries.

Results for H1 2017 showed that 46.1 percent of Greek exports were shipped to third countries (outside the EU), up from 41.4 percent during the corresponding six-month period of 2016.

In a breakdown released by the association, Greek exports to EU countries were up by 8.5 percent, 8.4 percent to Euro zone members.

Exports to all other trade or economic blocs also increased, sans Mercosur.

Greek exports to OECD member-states were up by 14.5 percent; 8.5 percent towards G7 states and 14.6 percent towards members of the so-called BRICs grouping. In looking to OPEC member-states, Greek exports to this bloc were up by 22.1 percent, and an impressive 24 percent towards members of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC).

Italy again was the top national destination for Greek exports in the first half of the year, followed by Germany, Cyprus, Turkey and Bulgaria. Lebanon was sixth in terms of Greek exports, followed by the UK and the US.