Dombrovskis: Concluding third review depends on fulfilling prior actions; Tsipras govt preferred higher taxes

EU Commission Vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis this week reiterated that an "ideal timetable" for concluding the looming third review of the ongoing Greek program should extend by the end of the year.

His comments directly echoed recent statements by other Euro zone and EU officials, whereas Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, speaking on Monday, called on his ministers to work for a review completion by November.

Dombrovskis, who holds the economic, monetary affairs and Euro portfolio on the Commission, made the comment in an interview with Athens-based Skai television.

Moreover, he reiterated that it was the Greek side, referring to the leftist-rightist coalition government, that preferred to meet fiscal targets demanded by creditors by imposing higher taxes.

Additionally, he said progress in wrapping up the third review depends on implementing and fulfilling 95 "prior actions", many of which deal with measures that have already been ratified by Greece's Parliament.

Dombrovskis also said that recent quips by the Tsipras government over a "clean exit" from the memorandums - when the current bailout ends as scheduled in August 2018 - is somewhat premature.