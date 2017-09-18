UNWTO reports banner month for Greek tourism in July 2017

By A. Tsimplakis

atsimp@naftemporiki.gr

Total tourism-related revenues in Greece posted a significant increase in July 2017, compared to the corresponding month of 2016, up 14.2 percent yoy.

Nevetherless, per capital spending remained at modest levels, only up by 1.1 percent from 2016’s figures.

On the bright side, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) reported that Greece was leading Spain – a Mediterranean “rival” in terms of holiday destinations – in various indices over the first six months of the year.

For instance, arrivals to Greece increased by 13 percent in H1 2017, compared to the same period in 2016; 11.6 percent for Spain.

Revenues in Spain for July 2017 were up by 12.5 percent, yoy, slightly behind the 14.2-percent figure for Greece.

Another tourism rival, neighboring Turkey, posted an impressive 47.6-percent increase in tourism arrivals, following a disastrous 2016. Conversely, tourism-related revenues in Turkey didn’t keep pace with the boon in arrivals, up by only 19.8 percent, whereas a distinctly negative figure arose in terms of per capita spending: down 18.8 percent compared to 2016.

The first reading of the Turkish figures is that the country is regaining its image as a major holiday destination, but attracting less affluent tourists.

Croatia, another top Med draw, posted a 35.3-percent hike in tourism arrivals for June 2017, yoy.

The issue of tourism revenue last year generated conflicting arguments between the independent Bank of Greece (BoG) and the relevant tourism ministry, with the former saying revenues were actually down despite higher tourism arrivals from 2015.

The ministry, whose leadership are political appointees, disputed the BoG figures.

