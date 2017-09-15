Greek Shipowners' president tells UK minister London like a 'second home to us'

Friday, 15 September 2017 11:47
UPD:11:48
EUROKINISSI/ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΥ ΓΕΩΡΓΙΑ

The Union's president, Theodore Veniamis, made the statement during a meeting with British Minister of state for Transport John Hayes, on the sidelines of the London International Shipping Week.
By L. Karageorgos
lkar@naftemporiki.gr

London apparently still remains a magnet for Greek-controlled ocean-going shipping, despite the specter of "Brexit", with the head of the Union of the Greek Shipowners telling the relevant UK minister this week that the British capital is like a "second home" for the former.

Both men reiterated the need to further boost European shipping's competitiveness, a clear message, at least by the Greek side, to Brussels. Greek ship owners and shipping interests have been particularly vocal over the last few years over what they decry as a "regulatory tsunami" by the EU Commission, to the detriment of European shipping vis-a-vis intense global competition, especially by Asian interests.

 

