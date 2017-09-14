Greece, EAEU countries reveal potential of economic cooperation between two sides

The inaugural ‘EAEU–Greece: A New Bridge for Cooperation and Development’business forum', which within the framework of the Thessaloniki International Fair-Helexpo (TIF) 2017 was concluded in the northern Greece city this week.

“The current mutual trade volume of USD 4.6 billion between EAEU countries and Greece is clearly not consistent with the scale of our close economic ties over many years. It can and should be more”, Greek Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Giorgos Katrougalos said, in opening the forum’s plenary session.

More than 200 people took part in the event, including representatives of major business associations, leading companies from EAEU countries as well as delegations from the governments of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia. The participants shared ideas for cooperation in such sectors of the economy as transport, agriculture, and trade.

“I think this is a very timely forum, when both Greece and the economies of our five countries are entering a phase of economic growth. We are confident that a meeting between the representatives of business and business associations from not just two but six countries can give a boost to integration and the creation of standards for business processes and economic cooperation between them”, the chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Collegium, Tigran Sargsyan, said.

The Forum in Thessaloniki was organized by the Eurasian Economic Commission, the Roscongress Foundation, the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, Enterprise Greece and Helexpo.