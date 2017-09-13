Cyta telecoms puts Greece subsidiary on the sale block

Wednesday, 13 September 2017 20:08
UPD:20:23
cyta.gr
A- A A+

Cyprus telecoms operator Cyta on Tuesday officially announced that it was fielding offers for its Greek subsidiary, either for outright purchases of the company or as part of a merger with current providers in Greece.

The Cypriot multinational cited a deadline of Sept. 27 for accepting non-binding expressions of interest.

Cyta was the previous telephony monopoly on the island republic, and is still wholly owned by the Cypriot state, although now operating in a deregulated market. The company retains a dominant position in the island republic's telecoms sector.

Cyta's Greece subsidiary began operation in 2008, accumulating a client base of 300,000 users even amid the unprecedented economic recession plaguing Greece - and Cyprus - since 2009.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών