Govt official doesn't rule out more austerity measures for 2018

A top government official in Athens on Wednesday told reporters that a commitment to achieve specific fiscal targets in 2018 still stands.

"... I don't expect that there will be significant divergences in the execution of next year's budget, however, commitments will be adhered to," he said.

The official's response came in answer to a question on whether the imposition of more austerity measures will sought for 2018.

Additionally, he forecast that the ongoing year will see a 1.75-percent of GDP primary budget surplus target being surpassed.

Asked about the all-important third review of the Greek program, he said the goal remains a comprehensive deal by a scheduled Eurogroup meeting in December.