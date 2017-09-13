Govt official doesn't rule out more austerity measures for 2018

Wednesday, 13 September 2017 19:37
UPD:19:40
Eurokinissi/ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ
A- A A+

A top government official in Athens on Wednesday told reporters that a commitment to achieve specific fiscal targets in 2018 still stands.

"... I don't expect that there will be significant divergences in the execution of next year's budget, however, commitments will be adhered to," he said.

The official's response came in answer to a question on whether the imposition of more austerity measures will sought for 2018.

Additionally, he forecast that the ongoing year will see a 1.75-percent of GDP primary budget surplus target being surpassed.

Asked about the all-important third review of the Greek program, he said the goal remains a comprehensive deal by a scheduled Eurogroup meeting in December.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών