Greek econ minister meets with Dutch dairy cooperative FrieslandCampina's leadership

The Netherlands' ambassador to Greece Caspar Veldkamp and the CEO of FrieslandCampina Hellas Konstantinos Maggioros hosted a dinner in honor of Greek Economy Minister Dimitri Papadimitriou on Monday evening.

The chairman of the supervisory board of the large Dutch dairy cooperative, Frans Keurentjes, and several members of the board also attended, as well as the president of the parent company, Roelof Joosten.

ΔΕΛΤΊΟ ΤΎΠΟΥ

In brief comments at the event, Papadimitriou referred to growth prospects for the Greek economy and opportunities for would-be investors, while citing what he called positive growth rates now being posted by the country.

The minister also expressed satisfaction over FrieslandCampina's interest in expanding its investment footprint in Greece.