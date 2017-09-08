Total, Suez CEOs detail sectors for possible investments in Greece

The heads of French energy and utility giants Total and Suez, respectively, on Friday referred to interest by their groups in Greece-based investments, speaking on the sidelines of an economic forum convened on the occasion of French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Athens.

Total chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne said his energy multinational's interest in Greece is mostly focused on the distribution of petroleum products, particularly for the shipping sector; hydrocarbon exploration; renewable sources of energy, and taking advantage of the country's geographical position in terms of natgas pipelines and networks.

On his part, Suez CEO Jean Louis Chaussade expressed the utility giant's interest in water company privatizations in Greece, memorandum-mandated 'prior actions that the previously anti-bailout Greek government coalition must now implement.

"What we're interested in is purchasing the management of such companies (water utilities) ... we usually purchase a small portion of shares, round 20 to 23 percent, but what we want is to improve the management, that's what we're good at," Chaussade was quoted as saying by Greece's state-run news agency.

Both men are part of a sizeable Gallic business entourage accompanying Macron during his two-day visit to Athens.

Both the French president and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Papandreou attended the Greek-French business forum on Friday.