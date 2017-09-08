Macron meets with Greek opposition leader Mitsotakis on Fri.

French President Emmanuel Macron began the second day of his two-day visit to Greece on Friday by meeting with main opposition New Democracy party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The center-right political leader told reporters afterwards that Macron’s visit demonstrates his “support for Greece, coming, in fact, at the beginning of his term, something that is particularly significant.”

In yet another bid to differentiate his party’s ideological stance from the current leftist-rightist coalition government, Mitsotakis burnished his pro-business and pro-reform credentials after the meeting with the very pro-European French president.

“Our position is clear: We believe in major reforms, which create opportunities and more jobs for all. We’re vying for a role as an equal partner in European developments for our country, and not as a beggar. We’ve (ND) actively supported Greek-French relations over the years; we’ll continue to do this in the future.”