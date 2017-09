French President Emmanuel Macron landed in Athens just after 1 p.m. (11 GMT) on Thursday to begin a two-day visit to Greece and talks with the country's leadership. Macron, who is accompanied by his wife, heads a delegation that includes dozens of top French business and corporate executives.

His visit is the third by a French president during the severe and ongoing economic crisis that erupted in Greece since late 2009, as he was preceded by both Nicolas Sarkozy and François Hollande.