First autumn opinion poll gives ND a 7-point lead over ruling SYRIZA

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) party enjoys a 7-percentage point lead over ruling SYRIZA in the first major opinion poll released in the end-of-summer season.

The poll was conducted by the Alco firm and commissioned by the newsit.gr site.

Specifically, center-right ND received 22.6 percent of respondents' preference; 15.6 percent for leftist SYRIZA.

In terms of voters' preferences, only Golden Dawn (6.1 percent), the Communist Party (5.9 percent) and a PASOK-led center-left alliance (5.3 percent) were floating above the 3-percent threshold needed to enter Parliament.