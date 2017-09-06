Four Seasons to enter Greek market with luxury resort on iconic Vouliagmeni site

Global luxury hotel and resort operator Four Seasons is set to make its inaugural foray into the Greek tourism market next year, as the Astir Palace resort on Wednesday announced a deal whereby the former will assume the management of the latter.

Astir Palace is located on the iconic Vouliagmeni promontory in extreme southeast coastal Athens, considered by many as the second most picturesque spot in and around the Greek capital, after the Acropolis.

The Vouliagmeni district is the southern-most site on what's increasingly being promoted as the "Athenian Riviera".

Astir Palace is one of three under-renovation hotels located on the Vouliagmeni promontory.

According to Four Seasons and Astir executives, the new resort will be named Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens, and is expected to open its doors in 2018 after an extensive renovation and upgrading worth 100 million euros.

A press release accompanying the news refers to 300 hotel rooms, suites and high-end bungalows, a spa, new recreational facilities, a conference center, infinity pools and a private beach.

According to at Astir Palace & Astir Marina CEO Stelios Koutsivitis, the renovation also includes a significant upgrade of the adjacent marina and beachfront, along with the construction of 13 luxury vacation homes and a park.