Finance ministry denies report claiming EWG block disbursement of 800mln€ sub-tranche of bailout money

Greece's finance ministry on Tuesday evening dismissed a same-day press report claiming that representatives at the previous day's Euro Working Group blocked the disbursement of an 800-million-euro sub-tranche of ESM loan money left over from July.

A press release by the ministry called the report "baseless", while claiming that the 800 million euros will disbursed once the Greek state has paid off arrears to the private sector valued at 1.2 billion euros by the end of this month.

The sub-tranche in bailout money has also been earmarked for paying off state arrears to the private sector.

The ministry added that submission of relevant data for evaluation by Greece's creditors will take place in October, the reason why the sub-tranche has not been disbursed.