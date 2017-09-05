Commission spox: Greek banks well-capitalized

An EU Commission spokeswoman on Tuesday reiterated that “Greek banks are well-capitalized and the priority is to address the issue of non-performing loans” in the country, in reply to a press question in Brussels.

Spokeswoman Annika Breidthardt answered the question and reiterated the Commission’s standing position, which over the recent period apparently clashes with the IMF’s increasingly vocal argument that another recapitalization is necessary for Greece’s systemic lenders.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, for instance, has repeatedly said he believes another recapitalization is necessary due to the negative repercussions from the massive non-performing exposure (NPE) numbers plaguing Greek banks.

The IMF, in fact, is reportedly ready to request from Euro zone regulators to update asset quality reviews and stress tests for Greek lenders.

Greek banks have already undergone three recapitalizations since 2010.