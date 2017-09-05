Moscovici reiterates 'major' democratic deficit in Euro zone decision-making

In directly echoing his statements over the weekend, the former French minister stressed that there is no other institution that takes such significant decisions without transparency and lack of  Parliamentary oversight.
EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici on Tuesday reiterated his criticism of a “democratic deficit” in the Euro zone, warning that the common currency area must reform itself on the basis of EU Commission recommendations made last May.

His latest statements came in a meeting with reporters.

In an unrelated development, German Foreign Minister and top SPD cadre Sigmar Gabriel on Tuesday, in the Bundestag, charged that German FinMin Wolfgang Schaeuble wanted Greece’s exit from the Euro zone up until late 2016.

