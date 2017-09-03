Municipality of Piraeus joins land registry

The snail-like process to finally establish a functional and unified land registry (cadastre) throughout Greece posted a rare success this week, with the municipality of Piraeus, the third largest in the country, included in the process.

Piraeus, the biggest port in the Greece and part of the agglomeration of the greater Athens area, joins the northern Greece metropolis of Thessaloniki in joining the long-delayed land registry. More than 300,000 property titles were recorded for the municipality of Piraeus.

Additionally, a land registry office recently opened on the eastern Aegean island of Samos, which covers the northern Aegean regional authority.

A land registry throughout Greece remains a very difficult process, with more than two million illegally built structures estimated to stand in the east Mediterranean country, with instances of squatting of rural areas and lack of zoning also decades-old scourges.