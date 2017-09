A 5.2 on the Richter scale earthquake was recorded at 19.48 (17.48 GMT) on Friday afternoon south of the well-known island of Rhodes. The quake's epicenter was pinpointed at 62 kilometers south of the island, and at a depth of 44 kilometers.

No damages were reported, only initial surprise and concern by the tens of thousands of foreign tourists now vacationing on the southeast Aegean island.