Greek GDP growth at 0.8% in Q2 2017

Greece's independent statistics bureau on Friday announced that provisional data showed the country's GDP up by 0.8 percent (on an annual basis) in the second quarter of 2017.

The figure was 0.5 percent compared with the first quarter of 2017, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

According to EL.STAT, available non-seasonally adjusted data indicate that GDP in Q2 2017, in volume, increased by 0.7 percent in comparison with Q2 2016.

Annual growth in Q1 2017 reached 0.4 percent; 0.5 percent, qoq.

The results were slightly better from forecasts for the specific quarter, as the latter were 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent, on an annual basis and quarter-to-quarter, respectively.