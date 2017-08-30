Massive labor market omnibus draft bill tabled in Parliament; creditors reportedly give 'green light'

By S. Papapetros

A labor ministry draft omnibus bill was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly receiving the "go ahead" from Greece's institutional creditors.

The draft legislation contains no less than 118 articles governing a wide array of labor relations in the recession-battered country, such as ordering the temporary or even permanent closure of businesses that systemically violate labor laws, such as employing undeclared or "black economy" workers.

The draft bill is being billed by the leftist-rightist government as featuring "draconian measures" against "off-the-books" labor and workplace illegality. Among others, overtime work will have to be declared electronically, with some reports claiming that employers will use an SMS platform. A fast-track procedure to resolve workplace disputes is also foreseen.