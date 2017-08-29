Motor Oil reports 41% hike in H1 2017 turnover

Tuesday, 29 August 2017 20:13
UPD:20:19
EUROKINISSI/ΠΑΠΑΔΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ
A- A A+

Greek refinery and petrochemical conglomerate Motor Oil posted encouraging H1 2017 results this week, with the highlight being a major increase in turnover and improved profit margins.

Turnover rose by 40.93 percent to stand at 3.74 billion euros, with EBITDA up by 5.1 percent, or 273.1 million euros. Net profits were up by 7.23 percent and reached 126.5 million euros.

Sales, in terms of volume, reached 6.634 million tons, an increase of 14.1 percent, with exports at 4.907 million tons.

Motor Oil also included a one-off liability of 350 million euros, emanating from its corporate bonds refinancing, in its first half results.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών