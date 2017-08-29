AirHelp: More flights over summer season at most Fraport-managed airports in Greece

Nine out of the 10 biggest regional airports in Greece now managed by a German-Greek consortium as of last March posted an increase in outgoing flights over the ongoing summer season, according to figures supplied by the traveler's assistance provider AirHelp.

Fraport Greece runs a total of 14 airports around Greece, including in the country's best-known tourist destinations, like Santorini and Mykonos.

The period gauged by the air travel tech provider is between June 15 and Aug. 16, with Thessaloniki's airport posting the biggest increase in flights. Specifically, Thessaloniki's Macedonia Airport recorded an additional 500 flights compared with the corresponding two-month period last year; 353 more flights by Zakynthos airport and 197 and 176 for Mykonos and Santorini, respectively.