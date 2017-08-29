Deadline for expression of interest in state-owned military vehicle company expires without bid

Tuesday, 29 August 2017
UPD:09:17



No expressions of interest were submitted in a tender for the state-run Hellenic Vehicle Industry (ELVO), as a relevant deadline expired on Monday, according to the president of the union representing the industry’s workers.

The development comes after a first such offer was also declared void several months ago, although two proposals had been submitted at the time: one by Germany-based Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG (KMW), and another by the South Africa firm  Paramount Group.

The debt-laden company manufactures and maintains wheeled and tracked vehicles, mostly via contracts with Greece's armed forces.
 

