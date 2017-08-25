STR Global: Higher occupancy rates, ADR for Athens area hotels in July

By L. Karageorgos

lkar@naftemporiki.gr

Hotels in the greater Athens area reported positive results for July 2017, with the occupancy rate reaching 91.4 percent, up 1.9 percent from the corresponding month of 2016.

Just as importantly, the average room rate was up, along with the revenue per room figure.

According to information supplied by STR Global, which monitors hotel data and benchmarking, the figures for the Greek capital were still lower than the average European rate, but nevertheless moving upwards.

STR said the average daily rate (ADR) increased by 3.7 percent to 137.75 euros per stay, while the revenue per available room figure was up by 5.6 percent, standing at 125.94 euros.

What's also noteworthy is the fact that tourist arrivals in the greater Athens area have increased by an even greater rate than appears in the occupancy rate, meaning that the "Airbnb" phenomenon is definitely expanding to the Greek capital.