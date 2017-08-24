Eldorado Gold CEO to "N": Investment in Greece under review

By L. Kalamara

Canadian mining multinational Eldorado Gold will review its investment plans for Greece, CEO George Burns told "N" this week in an interview, as the biggest industrial investment in Greece continues to be bedeviled by opposition from local environmentalists, proverbial "red tape" in the country and a frosty stance by the current leftist-rightist Greek government.

Εldorado Gold is the parent company of Hellas Gold, the company that holds a gold mining concession in eastern Halkidiki prefecture, where its two main production sites, Skouries and Olympiada, are located.

Burns said his company is awaiting the conclusion of an arbitration process that pits the multinational against the Greek state, so that "common ground" can be found with the government in Athens.

He emphasized that the mining giant is obligated, vis-a-vis its shareholders, to invest its capital wisely, while referring to constant delays in commencing production in Greece.

He added that the Greek side's decision to seek arbitration will hopefully lead to a compromise, whereby the very significant industrial project can proceed.

To date, Eldorado Gold's investment in Greece through its Hellas Gold subsidiary totals one billion USD and employs 2,400 workers, Burns said.