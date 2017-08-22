Snam-led consortium one of six suitors for majority stake in Greek natgas transmission system operator

Tuesday, 22 August 2017 23:22
UPD:23:26
INTIME NEWS/ΛΙΑΚΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
A- A A+

Italian energy giant Snam is the protagonist in a consortium comprised of four European natgas operators that has submitted a bid in the first phase of the current privatization for Greece's DES.FA, the transmission system operator for the country.

According to reports, the Italian multinational comprises 50 percent of the consortium, with the other half is shared equally (16.6 percent) by a trio of companies. The trio includes Spanish Enagas, Netherlands-based Gasunie and Belgium's Fluxys.

The non-binding bid by the Snam-led consortium is one of up to six for 66 percent of DES.FA.

Other European natgas operators that have expressed an interest in the state-owned company include a consortium comprised of Transgas S.A. and GRTgaz S.A., as well as Spain's Regasificadora del Noroeste S.A.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών