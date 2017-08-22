Snam-led consortium one of six suitors for majority stake in Greek natgas transmission system operator

Italian energy giant Snam is the protagonist in a consortium comprised of four European natgas operators that has submitted a bid in the first phase of the current privatization for Greece's DES.FA, the transmission system operator for the country.

According to reports, the Italian multinational comprises 50 percent of the consortium, with the other half is shared equally (16.6 percent) by a trio of companies. The trio includes Spanish Enagas, Netherlands-based Gasunie and Belgium's Fluxys.

The non-binding bid by the Snam-led consortium is one of up to six for 66 percent of DES.FA.

Other European natgas operators that have expressed an interest in the state-owned company include a consortium comprised of Transgas S.A. and GRTgaz S.A., as well as Spain's Regasificadora del Noroeste S.A.