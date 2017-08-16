Aegean Airlines, Gulf Air announce codeshare partnership

Bahrain's Gulf Air and Greek carrier Aegean Airlines on Wednesday announced a "codeshare" partnership aimed at widening their respective networks across Europe and the Middle East.

Specifically, air travelers can now codeshare on flights from Bahrain, via Athens, to and from Brussels and Rome, while travelers from Geneva, Milan and Vienna can codeshare on flights, via Athens, to the Kingdom of Bahrain with Gulf Air.

“Our commitment to strengthening Gulf Air’s network is reinforced with this codeshare agreement – allowing us to connect our passengers to popular destinations across Europe that extend beyond our network, while giving passengers from more cities in Europe the distinctive opportunity to visit the Kingdom of Bahrain," Gulf Air CCO Ahmed Janahi said

“We are welcoming this new codeshare with Gulf Air and we strongly believe that the combined networks of our two carriers will offer our guests new travel opportunities not only between Greece and Bahrain, but also beyond,” Aegean Airlines executive Tassos Raftopoulos said in a press release.

Gulf Air operates a year-round direct four weekly service between Bahrain and the Greek capital in addition to operating double daily flights or more to 10 regional cities across the GCC and MENA.