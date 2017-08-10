Volunteers to offer information, assitance to tourists in central Athens

The municipality of Athens this week inaugurated a program whereby more than 100 volunteers will be stationed in various central points in the Greek capital to answer inquiries by tourists, part of an initiative called

"TheAthensGreeters".

Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis unveiled the program this week, aimed at offering a street-level service to the tens of thousands of foreign tourists now visiting the Greek capital.

The initiative is also backed by Aegean Airlines, and is part of the Athens Tourism Partnership program to boost the Greek capital's promotion as a holiday destination, and especially as a "city break".

The initiative is also backed by the Athens International Airport Eleftherios Venizelos.