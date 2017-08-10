Mytilineos reports H1 2017 profits of 80.7 mln€

The Mytilineos metals group on Wednesday issued first half 2017 results in the wake of what it called the successful completion of its corporate restructuring, with the highlight being net profits after tax and minority rights of 80.7 million euros.

The company also reported earnings per share of 0.564 euros, compared to 0.106 euros for the corresponding period of 2016.

In June 2017, the company, one of the largest metals and mining conglomerates in the country, completed the issue of a five-year 300-million-euro common bond loan, with a 3.1 percent coupon rate.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 156.5 million euros, up 54.5 percent, while turnover stood at 811.4 million euros, up 27.6 percent.