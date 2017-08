August's full moon over Greece - billed as the largest and most luminous of the calendar year - on Monday marked a rare coincidence, as a partial lunar eclipse also unfolded over the east Mediterranean's skies.

The largest extent of the eclipse, as seen from Athens, was recorded at 21.22 (19.22 GMT).

As in previous years, scores of events took place at archaeological sites and museums around the country, many of which stayed open until midnight.