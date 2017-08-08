Greek exports up in H1 2017

By J. Kanoupakis

jkan@naftemporiki.gr

Greek exports posted a positive first-half in 2017, with figures supplied by the national statistical agency showing total exports - including fuel products - up by two billion euros in absolute terms, compared to the same period of 2016.

Specifically, exports in H1 2017 stood at 14.18 billion euros, an 18.2-percent increase from the 12-billion-euro figure in H1 2016.

If excluding fuel products, the value of exports shows an increase of 689.2 million euros, up by 7.6 percent from the corresponding period of 2016.

For June 2017 alone, the increase in exports was 11.8 percent, at 2.37 billion from 2.12 billion in the corresponding month of 2016 - up 10.7 percent excluding fuels.