An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale was recorded off the eastern Aegean island of Kos on Tuesday morning, with an epicenter 38 kilometers northeast of the holiday island.

The moderate quake comes after a strong 6.4 on the Richter tremor caused damages and two fatalities on the island last month.

Both quakes were felt in the central portion of the Asia Minor coast, in western Turkey. Prior to the moderate quake, recorded at 10.42 a.m. (08.42 GMT) smaller tremors were felt overnight.