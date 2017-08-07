Privatization fund: Six expressions of interest submitted for Greece's natgas system operator (DES.FA)

Greece's privatization fund on Monday announced that six different investment schemes have expressed an interest to acquire a 66-percent stake in the Hellenic Gas Transmission System Operator's (DESFA’s) share capital.

The fund, officially called the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), current holds a 31-percent stake in the operator, with another 35 percent held by Hellenic Petroleum (Hel.Pe), Greece's biggest petro-chemical group. The two blocs of shares are up for sale.

According to HRADF, the expressions of Interest were submitted by:

Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Ltd.

SnamS.p.A./ EnagásInternacionalS.L.U./ FluxysS.A./ N.V. NederlandseGasunie

TransgazS.A. / GRTgaz S.A.

RegasificadoradelNoroeste S.A.

Integrated Utility Services Inc. (INTUS), and,

Powerglobe LLC

According to a relevant press release, the fund's advisors will evaluate the expressions of interest and submit recommendation regarding the candidates that qualify for the next phase to the HRADF’s board of directors.