Major Chinese presence at next month's Thessaloniki int'l fair

By V. Vegiri

vveg@naftemporiki.gr

China is expected to have a significant presence at the upcoming 82nd Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) next month in the northern Greece metropolis of Thessaloniki.

The annual trade exhibition is the largest in Greece, although in recent years participants and revenues have waned.

The fact that China is the honored country for this year’s TIF, which begins on Sept. 9, is viewed as a much-needed boost for the event and the state-run entity that organizes it and manages the exhibition space in downtown Thessaloniki.

According to organizers, some 140 to 150 China-based companies will participate this year, including 25 hi-tech firms from Shanghai. Two Greek-Chinese forums will also take place during the week-long trade fair, one focusing on new technologies and telecoms, and the other on energy.

Notable Chinese giants expected to field pavilions at TIF are Cosco, which manages the port of Piraeus, Huawei and China Development Bank (CDB).