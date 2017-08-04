Latsis grandson eyes entry into bulk carrier sector with new int'l partnership

By A. Tsimplakis

atsimp@naftemporiki.gr

A scion of one of Greece's best-known shipping and business dynasties, Paris Kasidokostas-Latsis, has partnered with two international investors in creating a new consortium aimed at breaking into the bulk carrier sector.

The new consortium, called Ivy Shipping LLC, recently announced the purchase of four Japanese-built Supramax carriers. The vessels are identified as constructed within the last six years and will be delivered by the end of the summer.

The management will be assumed by another company controlled by Kasidokostas-Latsis, Marla Shipmanagement Ltd.

"In 2014 we aimed to increase our LPG fleet and our tankers, which are our traditional area of activity. Three years later our goal has been met with very satisfactory results. Taking into account the current conditions, we took the decision to expand our activities in the freighter sector, with cooperation with major international investors," the 37-year-old Kasidokostas-Latsis said.

The latter is the grandson of legendary Greek shipping tycoon Yannis Latsis, as well as the nephew of Greek banking and real estate magnate Spyros Latsis.

The younger Kasidokostas-Latsis has already held a leading position with Latsco Shipping over previous years.

Latsco controls assets of more than 900 million USD and retains a fleet of 24 modern vessels, mainly tankers and LPGs.

According to VesselsValue, Latsco Shipping has a net worth exceeding one billion USD.