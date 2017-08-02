Εurobarometer: Greeks most pessimistic in EU

The latest Εuroarometer results gauging public opinion in the European Union - as late as last spring - shows Greek respondents as the most pessimistic in the Union (69 percent), whereas the majority of respondents (in 24 EU member-states) are optimistic over the future of the Union.

The more optimistic outlook is an improvement from the last such survey in the autumn 2016, with the highest scores in Ireland (77 percent), Luxembourg (73 percent) and Malta (71 percent).

Besides Greece, respondents in Cyprus (52 percent), the Czech Republic (51 percent) and the soon-be-former member-state United Kingdom (49 percent) are the most pessimistic.

Additionally, respondents in Greece (31 percent), Cyprus (24 percent) and the United Kingdom (23 percent) said the economic situation was the Main concern at European level.

According to the Eurobarometer, "...in 15 Member States, a majority of respondents trust the EU (up from 11 in autumn 2016), led by Lithuania (65 percent), Luxembourg (61 percent) and Finland (59 percent). Conversely, majority of respondents tend not to trust the EU in 12 countries, most strikingly in Greece (76 percent), the Czech Republic (63 percent) and Cyprus (57 percent)."

"... As in autumn 2016, respondents in Greece are the only ones to have a predominantly negative image of the EU (47 percent)."