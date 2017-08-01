Improved econ sentiment in Greece recorded in July

The Greek economic sentiment index rose in July to 98.2 points, up from 94 points in June, the highest level since February 2015, the Athens-based Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) announced on Tuesday.

IOBE's monthly survey showed that the construction sector posted the biggest improvement on the back of stepped public works. IOBE said the conclusion of the second review of the Greek bailout program in tandem with the disbursement of a bailout loan tranche and confidence that the adjustment program remains on target have gradually reversed economic pessimism by companies and consumers.