Commission spokeswoman: EU has full confidence in EL.STAT between 2010-2015

A European Commission spokeswoman on Tuesday reiterated that the EU executive has full confidence in Greece's national statistical service (EL.STAT) between the years 2010 and 2015 "and beyond", in reaction to a same-day conviction of the bureau's former president on one misdemeanor charge of breach of duty.

The continuing legal challenges faced by former EL.STAT president Andreas Georgiou have generated sharp criticism by Greece's institutional creditors, who maintain that the heads of the EU's independent national statistical services should enjoy a measure of immunity from prosecution stemming from their duties while in office.

Commission spokeswoman Annika Breidthardt noted that Tuesday's verdict by an Athens appeals court was "not in line" with a previous ruling, but is subject for further appeal to the supreme court.

Her reaction can be seen here:

https://ec.europa.eu/avservices/video/player.cfm?ref=I142200