Former Greek PM Samaras briefed by Cosco president Xu during China visit

Former Greek prime minister Antonis Samaras was received by the president of Chinese multinational Cosco, Xu Lirong, during the former’s ongoing visit to China this week.

Samaras was briefed on Cosco’s strategic plan for the Piraeus Port Authority, almost a year after finalizing its purchase of a majority stake in Greece’s largest and busiest port and assuming its management.

The former Greek premier also met with the CPC’s international department vice minister, Guo Yezhou, followed by a separate meeting with Amb. Wu Hailong, the president of the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs (CPIFA).

The two sides exchanged views on Sino-Greek relations, the current situation in Europe and other issues of common interest, according to a press release by the CPIFA.

Samaras is scheduled to travel to the city of Kubuqi in China’s Inner Mongolia province in order to give a keynote speech as the sixth international Kubuqi summit.