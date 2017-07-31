Govt rejects Parliamentary com't of inquiry on first half of 2015, following latest eyebrow-raising excerpt of Varoufakis book

The leftist-rightist coalition Greek government has rejected a demand by the main opposition to establish a Parliamentary committee of inquiry focusing exclusively on the first half of 2015 -- the first utterly turbulent six months in power by the former.

The demand by center-right New Democracy (ND) party comes in the wake of yet another published excerpt of one-time finance minister Yanis Varoufakis by the local press. The latest excerpt of Varoufakis' best-selling "Adults in the Room" to irk his former comrades relates what he former claims are SMS exchanges between him and Greek PM Alexis Tspiras, where the latter appears to ask for clarifications and to advise confidentiality vis-a-vis a then proposal by German FinMin Wolfgang Schaeuble over Greece's "time-out" from the Euro zone.

The SMS exchanges were highlighted along with an interview by Varoufakis to "Proto Thema", Greece's best-selling Sunday weekly.

It's the Greek-language excerpts, translated from Varoufakis' English-language book, that have increasingly become a "drip-drop" political torture for the beleaguered Tsipras government and generated sharp reactions on its part.

"Since the very day when the agreement for the debt and review was concluded, ND requests a new committee of inquiry every week," was the reaction by "circles" close to the prime minister's office, eschewing an official response.

"We recommend rest and contemplation, so that they (opposition) may see the true problems faced by society," was the same unofficial response.

"Mr. Tsipras is obliged to provide a clear answer over the real plans and means for achieving Greece's exit from the Euro zone, which he (Tsipras) was negotiating with Mr. Schaeuble," was ND's statement, while a party vice-president on Monday said the truth should be shed on a period in which "Greece was being played in a dice game".

